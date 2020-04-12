PHOTOS: Hero nurses who Boris Johnson said ‘stood by his ICU bedside for 48 hours’

Kindly Share This Story:

The NHS hero nurses who saved Boris Johnson’s life and stood by his bedside when things could have gone ‘either way’ has been pictured this evening.

The Prime Minister spent the last week in St Thomas’s Hospital – including three nights in intensive care – being treated for the virus.

Shortly after he was discharged, Mr Johnson released a video thanking the medical professionals who aided his recovery, and reserved special praise for Luis from Portugal and Jenny from New Zealand.

They have since been named as senior staff nurse Luis Pitarma and ward sister Jenny McGee.

Rob McGee, Jenny’s brother, heaped praise on his sister and NHS staff, he told MailOnline tonight: ‘She is very humble and is back at work now for another night shift.

‘She said she was just really pleased to see all the hard working people in the NHS be recognised for the amazing work they are doing.’

Mr McGee added: ‘She is just doing her job and that is how she sees it. This is what she was trained for, helping people who need care. Special people.’

Ms McGee, who is in her 30s, has been in the UK for eight years after undertaking her Overseas Education (OE) here then moving to St Thomas’ in central London.

She previously worked at the Royal Melbourne Hospital for six years where she did her intensive care training

Mr Pitarma, 29, was born in Aveiro, just 50 kilometres from Porto, and is thought to have moved to London in 2014 after completing his medical qualifications in Lisbon.

The medic was thanked today by the President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in a telephone call.

His firefighter cousin Ivo Pitarma, who lives in Aveiro, said: ‘I’m obviously very proud.

‘I knew of course that Luis was a nurse in London but had no idea he had been looking after Boris Johnson so this has come as a real surprise for me.’

Mr Pitarma worked as a staff nurse at Luton and Dunstable Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for two years, caring for pre and post surgical patients, before moving to London and becoming an ICU staff nurse.

In the video message posted this afternoon, Mr Johnson praised both medics, for his life-saving care.

He said: ‘The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.’

While Dr Leach had reportedly assumed ultimate responsibility over Mr Johnson’s treatment, hospital sources warned against exaggerating how hands-on a role he was playing.

Another medical professional thought to be overseeing the Prime Minister while he spent time at the hospital was Dr Luigi Camporota, a consultant in intensive care medicine.

Just last week, Dr Camporota, held a seminar explaining to other hospitals the best way to attach a coronavirus patient to a ventilator

In a tweet following her fiance’s release from hospital, Carrie Symonds said there had been some ‘very dark’ times in the past week.

The PM, who was wearing a suit, will not be returning to work immediately on doctors’ orders, instead recuperating at Chequers, his country residence in Buckinghamshire.

In the video footage he also said the NHS would be ‘unconquerable’ in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ‘I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question.

‘It’s hard to find the words to express my debt – but before I come to that, I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making.’

He thanked people for continuing to socially distance and to self-isolate, saying: ‘I do believe that your efforts are worth it, and are daily proving their worth.’

While he said the ‘the struggle is by no means over’, he appeared to offer some hope by adding that progress is being made.

He said: ‘We are making progress in this national battle because the British public formed a human shield around this country’s greatest national asset – our National Health Service.’

Mr Johnson said he had personally ‘seen the pressure the NHS is under’ and listed the essential staff including cleaners, cooks and all healthcare workers who he said had shown ‘personal courage’ by continuing to work and ‘risking this deadly virus’.

