PHOTOS: All masked up as lawmakers resume plenary

The Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary after five weeks of recess and headed for a closed-door session which lasted for about an hour.

Speaking with the media, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the session was held to discuss five pressing issues, with the security challenges facing the country as a priority.

“ The primary assignment of every government is to protect life and property of its citizens, and today we went into a closed-door session, almost all 109 senators, including the president of the senate, we were all here.

“And in the closed-door, we have agreed on five important issues that affect the lives and property of our people, the people we are representing, and amongst these five issues is security… READ FULL STORY