PHOTO: Made in Kano fake COVID-19 Vaccine

The Federal Government had on Tuesday warned Nigerians against resort to the use of a ‘fake vaccine’ produced in Kano for the treatment of the Novel Coronavirus.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the warning in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

He said; “In the absence of vaccine or drugs, Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention NPI remains the most effective way to contain the spread of the disease and protect Nigerians. By the way, you must have heard of the vaccine being hawked in Kano which is called ‘Covid-19 Vaccine’. It is yellow in colour. It is not certified by anybody. Please, do not patronize the hawkers.

“In the meantime, the National Broadcasting Commission NBC has taken steps to prevent misinformation via the broadcast stations by warning them to adhere strictly to the professional ethics of balance and fairness in reporting COVID-19.

“In particular, the Commission has warned the stations against bringing on their programmes ‘panellists’ with agenda to make reckless statements and insinuations”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

