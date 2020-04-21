Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

PHOTO: Made in Kano COVID-19 Vaccine

On 10:58 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
PHOTO: Made in Kano COVID-19 Vaccine
Photo of the Fake made in Kano COVID-19 vaccine

The Federal Government had on Tuesday warned Nigerians against resort to the use of a ‘fake vaccine’ produced in Kano for the treatment of the Novel Coronavirus.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the warning in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

He said; “In the absence of vaccine or drugs, Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention NPI remains the most effective way to contain the spread of the disease and protect Nigerians. By the way, you must have heard of the vaccine being hawked in Kano which is called ‘Covid-19 Vaccine’. It is yellow in colour. It is not certified by anybody. Please, do not patronize the hawkers.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kano cases hit 59 in 9 days

“In the meantime, the National Broadcasting Commission NBC has taken steps to prevent misinformation via the broadcast stations by warning them to adhere strictly to the professional ethics of balance and fairness in reporting COVID-19.

“In particular, the Commission has warned the stations against bringing on their programmes ‘panellists’ with agenda to make reckless statements and insinuations”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!