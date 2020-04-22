Breaking News
WATCHOUT: Peter Pan writes on pardon granted Anthony Enahoro by Buhari

Peter Pan writes on Buhari's pardon for Tony Enahoro

Peter Enahoro, a.k.a. Peter Pan, writes on the pardon granted late Chief Anthony Eromonsele Enahoro by President Muhammadu Buhari.

For Peter, his elder brother, Anthony, the nationalist, was not convicted but indicted.

Late Chief Anthony Enahoro

“I thought the mistake was a matter of literacy and left it at that…” he writes. “Older heads in the Enahoro clan know enough about political state pardons not to get excited by it…”

Read the two-part piece here (and in Vanguard newspaper) tomorrow and the day after.

