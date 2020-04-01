Percentage payment: Labour rejects govt Plan threatens strike in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

LAFIA- AS the nation contends with coronavirus pandemic, organized labour in Nasarawa State has threatened to shut down the state if the Local Government authority goes ahead with their plan to pay percentage salaries to staff of the Local Government Areas across the 13 LGAS.

The state NLC Chairman, comrade Yusuf Iya who stated the position of the union Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Lafia said the action of the organised labour is anchored on the informed made available to them by their representatives at the LGAS that there was a plan by Chairmen of respective LGAs to pay them just 75 percent March salaries.

“Upon getting this information, we summoned a meeting of the state working committee (SWC) and got briefs from those that were informed by their LGA Chairmen. Having had from them, we have decided that any attempt to return workers to the days of percentage salaries would be rejected.

We would be left with no option than to shut down the state should they go ahead with their plan,” the Chairman It’s declared.

The NLC boss noted that at this time of COVID-19 where movement is restricted and economic activities locked down, workers need more money to feed well in order not to die of hunger.

While applauding Governor Abdullahi Sule for ending percentage payment in the state immediately he assumed office, he advised the LGA Chairmen to support the governor by given priority to workers’ welfare.

“The governor has restored full payments of salaries and monthly pension to workers and retirees, as such his effort should be supported,” Iya said.

It would be recalled that the briefing was attended by Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Umar Doma, Chairman Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Shawulu Tama among others.

