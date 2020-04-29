Vanguard Logo

Peace Ufuoma, Nigerian woman put up for sale on Facebook by Lebanese, rescued

Peace Ufuoma’s passport

The Nigerian lady, Peace Ufuoma, that was recently advertised for sale on Facebook by Wael Jerro, a Lebanese, has been rescued.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, made the announcement on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The tweet read: “The Nigerian girl who was trafficked and put for sale by a Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, has been rescued. She is presently with the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon,” it wrote on Twitter.

“This is coming days after the arrest of Mr Jerro (for putting up Peace Ufuoma for sale). Many thanks to the Nigerian mission in Lebanon for swinging into immediate action.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, NIDCOM boss, also shared a video clip of an interview conducted with Ufuoma on her Twitter handle.

In the video, Peace Ufuoma can be heard saying that trouble started after the person she was working for couldn’t afford to pay her salary.

She added: “The person that I am working with said that he can’t pay my salary again and I told him if he knows that he can’t pay my salary, he should take me back to.”

Recall that Jerro provoked outrage after he offered to sell Ufuoma for $1,000 on Facebook.

He shared the passport of the lady to ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ a group on the social media platform, alongside a post written in Arabic, calling for prospective buyers.

The passport shows it was acquired in May 2018, and that the bearer hails from Ibadan, Oyo State.

