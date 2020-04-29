PDP, Edo govt bicker over plan by Obaseki to reconstruct INEC Office in Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

EDO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded for an immediate investigation and empanelling of an independent Judicial Commission of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the state government plan to renovate/construct the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office building in Benin City.

PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, who addressed newsmen, yesterday said that the government’s plan to embarked on the project is contained in a tender for the contract advertised in a the media on April 27, 2020, by the state government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The party said that the commission of inquiry must ascertain, “who approached who? Was it EDSG or was it INEC, what demands were made and what promises were extracted?”

However, state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, reacting to the allegation said, “Renovation/reconstruction of INEC’ office in Benin by the Edo State government may be a collaborative effort, just as being done with Abraka Road, where Edo State government partnered Niger Delta Commission, NNDC, to reconstruct the strategic Road.

“I have been in a meeting since morning. I will find out more and get back to you.”

PDP said that its call for probe was predicated on the fact that, “In less than six months, INEC will be conducting a gubernatorial election whereby the APC led Governor Godwin Obaseki will be a key player. Edo PDP is saddened and dismayed that Obaseki’s government has now resorted to “bribery” in an attempt to get a second term at all cost.’’

