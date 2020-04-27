Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said the union is hopeful of government waiving the submission of Biometric Verification Numbers, BVN, of members before their withheld February and March 2020 salaries are paid.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent on Monday night, the ASUU boss said the union would continue to pursue issues that would improve the education sector in the country.

“We are in contact with the representatives of the Federal government. We are in touch with the Ministers of Labour and Education, even though it is through the phone because of the situation in the country. None of our members has been paid their withheld salaries.

“It is said that a labourer is worth his wages and we are due for our wages. We have our reasons for opposing some policies of the government. Our opposition is based on the non-workability of the policies,” he said.

Ogunyemi expressed the hope that ASUU’s confidence in the government doing the right thing would not be dashed.

ASUU is currently on strike over some unresolved issues with the Federal Government including enrolling on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, implementation of the Memorandum of Action on an earlier agreement signed with the government, better funding of the education system among others.

