Pay attention to Prisons, LEDAP urges COVID-19 task teams

AU deputy slams suggestion to test coronavirus vaccine in AfricaBy Innocent Anaba

ABUJA—Legal Defence and Assistance Project, LEDAP, has commended efforts of government in Nigeria to curtail COVID-19 and also called on the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus to provide safety facilities and testing kits to all Nigerian Prisons Services and law enforcement detention places in order to curb the spread of the virus in the cells.

Mr Chino Obiagwu, SAN, National Coordinator of LEDAP, in a statement, yesterday, expressed worry over the extreme vulnerability and exposure of inmates in the Prisons and detention cells to coronavirus, adding that it was important that urgent attention and routine monitoring of these facilities are put in place to prevent the pandemic within detention centres.

“We call on the task Force on COVID19 to as a matter of urgency direct that tests be carried out across all Prisons situate in states that have confirmed cases of coronavirus to ascertain the level of exposure within those facilities.

“Furthermore, LEDAP urges the task force to direct the creation of isolation centres within all Prisons and provide the resources to the authorities for this purpose.”

