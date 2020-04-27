Patriotic Nigerians establish COVID-19 Diaspora Support Fund to aid fight against coronavirus in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…As COVID-19 Diaspora Fund focuses on supporting the most vulnerable people in Nigeria

COVID-19 Diaspora Support Fund, a platform launched by a group of patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora, has partnered with the Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) — a non-partisan and non-governmental organisation (NGO) — to further support its fundraising efforts to help the most vulnerable Nigerians in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria recorded its first case of the coronavirus on February 27, 2020, after which testing and isolation centres were set up across the country. In spite of the efforts of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country still has a lower testing rate than other African countries.

To support the efforts of the federal and state governments in the fight against the pandemic, private individuals and companies have donated billions of naira but this still isn’t enough. As part of their ongoing commitment to eradicating poverty and hunger in Nigeria, the COVID-19 Diaspora Support Fund in partnership with the NLI is joining the fight.

According to the group, the funds raised will be used to provide financial support in preventing, detecting, and responding to the pandemic with the belief that every effort and contribution is a step in the right direction in the fight against the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Diaspora Support Fund and NLI are working with charity organisations, NGOs, and community leaders to deliver food and other essential items to struggling families and the elderly. The funds will also be used to send doctors and nurses to communities in need and provide face masks, ventilators, and other life-saving medical supplies to hospitals and clinics across the country.

In an effort to increase testing across the country and support people already suffering from the coronavirus, the group will be sending health workers to communities in need. As of April 26, 2020, the agency had tested 10,918 samples. If we are to control the spread of this virus this number must be much higher.

Launching today (April 28, 2020), the support fund, which has already raised £3,027 (about ₦1.46 million), can be accessed online at https://covid19support.fund/. The initiative has a number of unique features, the first being a ‘food voucher’ scheme it has established by working with over 300 supermarkets across the country; donors can ‘give the gift of food’ and donate a food voucher.

For people and families in rural areas, the group is working closely with charities, NGOs, and community leaders to set up food banks where people can collect food, hot meals, and other essential items.

For the second innovative donation solution, the group has negotiated with medical suppliers across the globe, allowing donors to purchase essential medical equipment and supplies — face masks and ventilators — which will be distributed to support communities and hospitals across Nigeria.

In order to ensure that the funds raised by the COVID-19 Diaspora Support Fund reach the communities and people most in need, the Nigeria Leadership Initiative will lead the Fund Disbursement Committee. They will draw on advice from a committee of charities, NGOs, prominent community leaders, leading Nigerian figures, and The Nigerian Business Roundtable.

As the situation evolves, the fund will transition to support longer-term recovery and education efforts run by local, vetted organizations in affected regions.

The COVID-19 Diaspora Support Fund and the NLI will work with partners on the ground to allocate funds where they’re most needed.

Calling on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the cause, NLI founder and former Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Olusegun Aganga said “The world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The world is coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the outpouring of global solidarity and support sparked by this shared challenge has been phenomenal.”

This crisis threatens everyone’s way of life, but it is especially difficult for people who are already vulnerable.

Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of Nigeria have a unique ability to pull together. The way Nigerian communities, at home and abroad unite, shows the very best of the country’s values and human nature.

This is a call for action. We need your support as the threat grows in our country. Together we can beat the coronavirus in Nigeria. Every effort and contribution takes us one step closer to achieving this goal.

