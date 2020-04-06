Park Vega set to launch West Africa’s largest Water Park

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Park Vega, a member of IAAPA (International Association of Amusements & Attractions) and WWA (World Waterparks Association), is now the first international standard water park in Nigeria, and West Africa.

A Water Park is a type of amusement park that features water play areas and facilities such as water slides for adults and children, wave pools, splash pad. Currently in Nigeria, Park Vega Water Park is the only water park with all the listed standard facilities.

It boasts of multiple water slides for adults and kids, splash pads and the largest pool in West Africa – The Wave Pool.

Sitting on 1,500m2 and containing close to half a million gallons of water, this wave pool mimics the ocean’s waves by pneumatically producing waves up to 1.1m height. It is the most up to date technology in the international market and the centrepiece of the waterpark, offering hours of splashing fun for all ages and swimming levels.

Park Vega’s adult slides are aptly named: space-hole slide, free-fall slide, multi-surf slide, and black hole – wave combo slide. These slides offer different experiences to riders:

The space hole slide is probably a favourite slide to many because of the twists and turns before being thrown into a jumbo bowl where centrifugal forces keep guest riders high on the wall for several rotations, then they are plunged into a slash pool. Whether sitting on an inner tube with a friend or riding solo, this slide is so much fun that there are repeat rides.

The multi-surf slide takes riders on an electrifying head-to-head competition over a series of gut-wrenching bumps propelling guest riders to the finish line to see the fastest. This ride was installed for our competitive guests to enjoy a high-volume of fun.

The freefall slide, an extremely thrilling slide that gives riders a momentary feeling of weightlessness and pushes fun-seekers valour to the limits. Park Vega believes the youths will be drawn to this slide. The freefall-slide is designed to have an extra enclosed tube at the top to build anticipation, this is a perfect recipe for those who appreciate the adrenaline rush.

Blackhole-wave combo slide both add remarkable experience to the traditional waterslide. It features a steep drop that takes riders up a nearly vertical wall for a moment of weightlessness before they are swish-swashed down to the shutdown lane. With this slide, guests can enjoy their double raft while sharing laughter with family and friends.

The children will experience a very colourful Aqua tower and Splash pad fitted with over 50 interactive elements such as tipping bucket, bubbler jets, slides, umbrella jets, water guns, water wheels, the pipe falls, net bridge, net climber etc. The kid’s pools have very shallow depth and are finished with anti-slip tiles for all-day safe play.

There is also an activity pool which has an obstacle course, water volleyball and water polo for activity fanatics. In addition to all these, Park Vega has a swim-up bar that offers cocktails and mocktails.

This park is an exciting and healthy way for families, and friends to bond and create unforgettable memories. With Park Vega, Nigerians need not travel out of the country to experience world-class water park facilities. We can have this experience in Nigeria without breaking the bank and, of course, with no visa frustrations.

Park Vega is located in Agbor, Delta State, Nigeria – a transit town that connects South Western to South Eastern, Nigeria. It is close to Benin, Asaba and Warri airports.

Park Vega, by developing this water park, has answered the government’s call for economic diversity but, it is the company’s goal to create memories that drive it, as it offers guests the best day ever experience.

Vanguard

