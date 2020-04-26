Oyo govt confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday confirmed three new coronavirus cases in the state.

Makinde, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the results of the COVID-19 cases were released earlier in the day.

Oyo State now has 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus with one death.

Makinde wrote: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for three suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back positive, today. So, there are currently nine active cases in Oyo State.

“A total of 610 samples had been collected so far in Oyo State. 453 of these samples were collected at the COVID-19 drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium.

“Testing is still ongoing at the centre. We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium.

“People who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; people who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts; people with respiratory symptoms and; healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: