By Adeola Badru

THE All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State, has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to provide emergency relief packages for victims of Dugbe market inferno in order to prevent them from becoming a nuisance to the society.

The party, made the call in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde while commiserating with victims of the inferno.

According to the party, it could arguably be said that what was destined to be would be, urging the government to improve on the municipal and public facilities management.

The statement read further: “APC Oyo State would like to commiserate with the victims of Dugbe Alawo, Ibadan inferno of Wednesday 15 April 2020.”

“Finally, we urge the government of H. E, Engr Seyi Makinde to come to the aid of this fire victim with emergency relief packages so as not to allow them to become a nuisance to the society,” it added.

