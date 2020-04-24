Oyetola names Shittu, Tinubu as DGs Amotekun Corps, BOSS

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced a human rights activist and Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in the state, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, as the Director-General (DG) of the newly established Amotekun Corps.

He also named as the Director-General (DG) of Bureau of Social Services (BOSS), a trainer and management Consultant, Richard Tinubu.

BOSS was established by the State government to leverage premium human resources and technological innovation in driving effective monitoring and evaluation of social service delivery to ensure public value and fiscal discipline.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan, who announced these in a statement on Friday, said both appointments took effect immediately adding that the appointments were in line with the commitment of Governor Oyetola to the security and welfare of the people of the State.

Shittu, 55, an activist, is expected to deploy the experience he garnered over the decades to bear in the discharge of his new responsibility with absolute loyalty and dedication.

Tinubu, also 55, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (International Business) from Lagos State University.

As the new DG of BOSS, Tinubu is expected to bring his several years of experience as a management consultant to bear in the discharge of his new assignment.

