Ovre-Eku tasks Eku traditional council on determination of its land

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

PRESIDENT-General of Ovre-Eku Community, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Joseph Ukueku, has urged Eku Traditional Council to intervene in the community land tussle.

Ukueku, in a letter by his solicitor, E. Etaghene, to the ‘Otota’ of the Eku sub-clan of Agbon Kingdom, alleged that some Ovre-Eku indigenes were claiming that the community’s lands belonged to the Orogho people of Orhiovwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

READ ALSO:

The letter urged the Otota to summon a meeting of the Eku Traditional Council, the highest decision making body of the Eku people to determine whether the Ovre-Eku land belongs to the Binis of Orogho Dukedom in Edo State or the Eku people otherwise known as Ovre-Eku community indigenes.

He said, “As a matter of fact, these persons have specifically made publications in two national dailies, wherein they described Ovre-Eku community as ‘Iwevbo community of Orhiovwon, Edo State.

“The Ovre-Eku community lands were deforested by Eku indigenes, who crossed over to the other side of the River Ethiope as hunters in those days. These hunters later found the virgin land now known as Ovre-Eku community and have been there unchallenged for centuries. These people speak the Agbon dialect of Urhobo language. They also have aboriginal connection with the Eku people of Agbon, their ancestral home.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: