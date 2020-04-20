Our commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts- Alex Zhu, President TikTok

Kindly Share This Story:

The new coronavirus pandemic, (COVID-19) is giving humans around the globe a new perspective of life and in the face of this unprecedented crisis, TikTok is pledging $250 million to support front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis.

Speaking on the donation, Alex Zhu, President, TikTok said; “We’re pledging $250M to support front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis. Further commitments include $25M in ads to help trusted organizations deliver crucial public health information and $100M in ad credits as businesses look to rebuild.”

On how the app has been keeping subscribers entertained during the compulsory lockdown, the TikTok boss said; “Among the latest celebrities to jump on trending social media app, TikTok is none other than Mavin Records henchman, Don Jazzy. He kept it real this month with videos of himself in his Pyjamas, performing hot dance moves and having fun with filters. He also gave the #fitathome and #happyathome challenges a bash.”

He added, “We’re also sharing some love with Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa who shared fun videos as well. Special shout out to Kemi Ikuseedun, aka @kemzmama, who is one of the many talents who have created a niche for herself on TikTok, creating content from the very famous lifestyle of African mothers.”

“Speaking further, he said, “If you have you been following #Coronavirus, the TikTok hashtag, along with educational posts from organizations such as Red Cross, WHO and UNICEF, have been key in providing insights and information about the virus. Both at home and abroad, creators also jumped on the hashtag bandwagon to entertain their fellow creators during this tough time through the at-home series, dance challenges and other entertaining songs.”

“#BoredAtHome, which showcased how locals spent their time during lockdown, went viral in just 7 days, reaching over 640K views. The hashtag was also shared over 2000 times making it the highest number of creations in just one day. Some of the top creators and celebrities who joined this challenge included Don Jazzy, Kim Oprah and Mc Shem Comedian.”

“#DontRushChallenge, which is set to the tune of “Don’t Rush” by Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One and is arguably one of the most popular challenges in Nigeria reaching over 58.2 million views. The challenge took viewers through an enjoyable fast-paced glam upgrade with just the wave on their makeup brushes. While you are at it, check out the #BoredAtHome challenge too.”

TikTok was created to bring joy and inspiration to our community. That idea has come to life through the playfulness of our creators who’ve brought dance challenges, funny performances, creative memes, and delightfully unique moments. It’s been largely about having fun.

Vanguard

