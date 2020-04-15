Osun govt discharges six more coronavirus patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on confirmed the discharge of six more COVID-19 patients from its Isolation Centre in Ejigbo.

Oyetola, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, @GboyegaOyetola, said the six were among the remaining seven Ivory Coast returnees receiving treatment at the isolation centre.

He said: “Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as six more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice in line with @NCDCgovprotocol.

“The patients, who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees, have been discharged to join their families.

“This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in our state.

“The remaining two patients at our facility are responding to treatment, and it is our hope they will recover soon and be released to reconnect with their families.”

The governor thanked people of the state for their cooperation and sacrifice during “this challenging period.”

He added: “I also appreciate all our health workers who have been working so hard to ensure we’re all safe.

“You’re our heroes and we can’t appreciate your sacrifices enough. God bless you all.” (NAN)

