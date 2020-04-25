Osun confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun State government on Saturday confirmed 12 fresh cases of coronavirus in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.

Isamotu said the tests conducted on 167 persons confirmed 12 as positive.

According to him, the new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire, and Ejigbo areas of the state.

The commissioner said the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks, adding that the lockdown had proven effective in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

He added that with the 12 new cases, the state now has 13 active cases of coronavirus.

The commissioner urged residents of the state not to panic but continue to comply with the government’s stay-at-home directive, keep social distancing and observe all precautionary measures to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

Isamotu also reiterated that the ban on public gatherings remained in force and urged residents to take the wearing of face masks seriously. (NAN)

