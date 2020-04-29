Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Osun Assembly passes bill against mismanagement of public funds

On 3:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Osun Assembly, Bill

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed the State of Osun Public Financial Management Bill 2020.

A statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Speaker on Wednesday disclosed that the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye at plenary stated that the passage of the bill will encourage transparency and effective management of government funds and assets.

Owoeye also stressed that the bill when assented to by the state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will boost the state’s revenue and ensure the steady development of the State.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: You lack powers to evacuate Almajiris, CSO tells Governors

In his words, “The objective of this bill is to secure and entrench transparency, accountability and sound management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of the state government and other public institutions of the state.

“The purpose of the passed bill among others is to effectively and efficiently regulate financial management in the state.

“Undoubtedly, when the bill is assented to by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, it will check the mismanagement of government funds and assets, thereby boosting the state’s revenue and ensuring sustainable development of the state”.

ALSO READ: Contact Tracing: Osun sends 30 samples for COVID-19 test

He stressed that the passed bill shall apply to all arms of government of Osun, including ministries, departments and agencies as well as local government councils.

The bill highlighted capital receipt that shall be paid into the development fund as internal loans; bonds or funds raised from public offers; grants and reimbursements.

Others shall also include; investments incomes; transfers from consolidated revenue fund; external loans and other source classified under capital receipt

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!