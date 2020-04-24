Osinbajo, ministers meet on economic sustainability plan

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with some ministers to discuss the forthcoming Economic Sustainability Plan.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said in a statement the meeting was in furtherance of the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC).

According to him, the ministers were among those directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for the Nigerian economy to survive the fallout of COVID-19.

He said the President had asked the ESC to support the ministers in executing the directive.

The ministers that attended the meeting were Adeniyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade, and Investment), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology),

Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Dr. Osagie Enahire, (Health), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Dr. Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment) and Adamu Adamu (Education).

The statement read: “Today the vice president proceeded with the ministers on the work of coordinating the efforts in order to produce a comprehensive Economic Sustainability Plan that will turn the current economic challenges into opportunities for the Nigerian people as envisioned by the President.

“Next week, the ESC will also be meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council ahead of the completion and submission of its report to the President.” (NAN)

