Ortom vows to step on toes to fight corruption as committee uncovers questionable deals in Benue SUBEB

By Peter Duru

Makurdi ….. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has vowed to step on toes to fight corrupt practices in the state irrespective of who is involved, to achieve his dream for a better and prosperous Benue state.

He sounded the warning at the weekend while receiving the interim report of the investigative panel to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, in Makurdi

The governor who was taken aback at the level of alleged fraud and lack of accountability at the board said, “that is why i had to set up this committee and insisted that their findings must be made public.

“Benue SUBEB is an agency where workers irrespective of cadre live flamboyantly. They call the place ATM. It is most unfortunate and for me as a person I have learnt my lessons. All those indicted will certainly face the law.

“Benue people can be rest assured that my second term in office is all I have to stop these corrupt practices in the state and I will do it. If it requires stepping on toes irrespective of who is involved I will do just that.”

Submitting the interim report earlier, Chairman Prof. Dennis Ityavyar observed that the level of questionable financial dealings at board were so alarming.

“We visited 20 out the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and spoke to administrators there and at the SUBEB headquaters including management and directors. We spoke to over 18,000 teachers in the visited LGAs.

“Among others we recorded 17 documented cases of payments without vouchers amounting to N187million. There were other cases were a total of N95million was transferred to individual staff account from the local government funds account which was not supposed to be.

“Huge sums are always given out to staff for purchases without due processes. And the items supposedly procured not seen or received.

“The accounts and finances of Benue SUBEB is run like there is no governance there. Huge funds are not retired. In fact the accounts of the board are too dirty and would require a forensic audit to check the books,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

