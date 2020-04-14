Orishedere commends Okowa for strict measures to contain spread of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Orishedere Sunny, yesterday, commended the state Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the strict measures taken so far to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the novel virus, the governor ordered the closure of the state’s borders and announced a lockdown, which commenced on April 1.

However, on expiration of the first two weeks, the governor extended the lockdown by another two weeks.

According to him, the restriction is to further help curb the spread of the virus in the state and country at large.

Orishedere, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, noted that the lockdown was the best way to go in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He commended the governor for providing qualitative leadership to Deltans at a time the Coronavirus was spreading exponentially across the globe.

The executive secretary said : “ So far, the Governor has taken frantic efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He established test and isolation centres across the state and equipped it with state-of-the-arts-medical equipments. He has also established food banks in the state.

“ The lockdown and close of borders to restrict movement of persons into the state who may be carriers of the COVID-19 was timely and the governor deserves commendation.

“ Also, he banned all social gathering thereby enforcing the social distancing precautionary measure as directed by global health experts. We urge Deltans to continue to cooperate with the governor in this perilous times by observing the lockdown and the precautionary measures spelt out in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.”

