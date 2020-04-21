Onu condoles with President Buhari  over Abba Kyari’s demise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has extended his condolence to President Muhammad Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari Last Friday.

The minister in the condolence message sent on behalf of the ministry, expressed a deep sadness over the demise of the former CoS to the President following an infection from COVID-19.

His words ‘’ I was deeply saddened to hear about the death of the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, on Friday, 17th of April 2020, as a result of complication arising from COVID-19 that is presently ravaging the World. We had all hoped that he would recover from the disease.”

In a letter addressed to Mr President, Dr Onu described Mallam Abba Kyari as an intelligent and hardworking man who had made important contribution to the development of the nation, adding that his contributions during the meeting of Federal Executive Council were very useful.

He further hailed Mallam Abba as a great man whose absence would be felt by those who knew him.

’On behalf of myself, family and the entire Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, I offer you our prayers during this difficult period’’ the Minister added.

He finally prayed that the almighty God will give Mr. President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

