One injured as suspected sea pirates attack passenger boat in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGO – SUSPECTED sea pirates over the weekend attacked a passenger boat along the Akasssa-Brass-Nembe waterways in Bayelsa State injuring one health worker returning from a Coronavirus sensitization campaign.
The sea pirates shot sporadically, injuring the health worker, who had to stay in water for about forty-five minutes before getting help from security operatives as the driver of the boat managed to escape with other travellers.

The injured passenger who is currently recuperating in one of the hospitals in Yenagoa, the state capital said he was hit by two bullets, one in his right shoulder and left arm.
Though there had been a lull for some time, there seems to be a resurgence of sea pirates activities in recent times.
Contacted, the security agencies confirmed the incident, stating that while investigations were ongoing, they would continue to do their best to secure the waterways.

