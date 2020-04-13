Kindly Share This Story:

After many years of fans call for the reunion of popular boys band, One Direction, rumour of them coming back went overboard on Monday as Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne all refollowed Zayn Malik on Twitter.

This recent move by the boys appear to fan could be a significant positive omen for their anticipation as there have been speculations the group was planning something special to mark their formation on July 23.

According to DailyMail, Zayn profile on Google search has changed from “ex-member” to “vocals”. In addition, all five of the boys’ albums are now back on Apple Music – with the banner image changed to an old picture featuring Zayn – and their official website has been reactivated.

However, Zayn Malik at the time of publication has not followed back his former group members.

One Direction’s five albums, Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015), topped charts in most major markets, with singles many fans still connect with till date such as “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Live While We’re Young”, “Best Song Ever”, “Story of My Life” and “Drag Me Down”.

According to Billboard, One Direction (1D) is the only group to debut at Billboard’s No. 1 with their first four albums.

