Ondo records second confirmed case of COVID-19

THE second index case of COVID-19 was yesterday confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital. This is coming barely a week after a returnee army officer was tested positive to the deadly disease.

It was allegedly discovered at Ijoka area of Akure metropolis.

Confirming this, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said the result of the patient returned positive after his samples were taken to the Ede Modular Testing Center in Osun State

Adegbenro pointed out that the patient had been isolated and that the four persons he had direct contact with were already in isolation.

He said the patients had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital along Igbatoro road in Akure adding that “he has been responding to treatment.”

The health commissioner appealed to the people of the state to “always adhere strictly to all the directives of the government on the preventive measures, which include regular handwashing, staying away from large gathering among others.

Adegbenro added that the government was not relenting in its efforts to ensure the disease was contained in the state.

Also speaking with newsmen, a health worker, said the patient was discovered in Ijoka Area of Akure and the person had been transferred to the state IDH.

He said: “Please, people let’s be careful and take every precautionary step, the second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Akure and I got an information that the person has been admitted at the infectious disease centre along Igbatoro road.”

