Dayo Johnson – Akure

A seemingly crisis is brewing between the members of the Ondo state House of Assembly and the state government over the setting up of committee on COVID- 19 palliative.

The state governor Rotimi Akeredolu had last week set up two committees on the palliative but the membership had drawn criticism from chieftains and group across the state.

Members of the Assembly in their resolution after a meeting in Akure, the state capital said they won’t serve as members of the committees under cabinet members.

Recall that governor Akeredolu had set up the palliative committee to work out how best to alleviate the suffering of the people during the stay at home order.

“Under the arrangement, Lawmakers in a particular Local Government are to serve as assistants to cabinet members of the palliative Committee.

But the lawmakers in statement issued by the chairman House committee on information, Hon Gbenga Omole said “Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have resolved not to serve under cabinet members in the palliative committee set up by the executive arm of government meant to cushion the effects of the stay at home order prompted by covid-19.

” In a resolution after a meeting on Monday 6th April 2020,the Lawmakers commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for setting up the palliative Committee meant to bring succour to the people.

“They however claimed that they are the Elected Representatives of the people and would not surbodinate their position to any cabinet member.

“The Honourable Members in a unanimous voice passed a vote of Confidence on the Speaker,Deputy Speaker,Majority Leader and other Principal Officers of the House.

The statement said that the meeting was presided over by the Speaker of the House,Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David and also had in attendance other Lawmakers representing different State Constituencies in the House.

Also, the member representing Ese- Odo constituency, Hon Success Torhukerhijo has lamented that ” there is no project worth 50 million naira in the whole of Ijaw land.

Torhukerhijo in a letter to governor Rotimi Akeredolu on behalf of the ljaws in the state said “This is sadly worrisome and highly exasperating.

“The Ijaws as a peculiar minority ethnic group in Ondo State deserve better treatment from Your Excellency particularly now that we are in a democratic government where the dividends of democracy are supposed to spread across the geographical configuration of the state, constitutionally and conventionally.

” Your Excellency will recall that during the time you constituted the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) Committee, our story was one of obvious exclusion and it has been so often times since the advent of your administration.

” Suffice it to say that the continuous exclusion of my people which is gravitating towards neglect and rejection has put them in state of tension, discomfort and palpable fear under your administration.

“In the light of the foregoing, it apposite for Your Excellency to include Ijaw person(s) in the above captioned committees and also allay their fears by ensuring that you treat them fairly in the affairs of the state going forward.

Torhukerhijo said ” l would also like to appeal to Your Excellency to ensure that you urgently execute one or two projects in Ijaw land before the expiration of your first tenure in office so as to be on the positive side of posterity and history.

