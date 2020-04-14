Ondo 2020: I’ll defeat consensus candidate from unity group — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, vowed to defeat the consensus candidate that emerged from the Unity Forum.

No fewer than 12 aspirants in the group are jostling to unseat Akeredolu in the party’s primary scheduled for July this year.

A committee set up to screen the 12 aspirants has picked a consensus candidate who will be announced by the leader of the group, Alhaji Ali Olanusi.

Speaking through his Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo in Akure, the governor denied sponsoring the crisis currently rocking the Unity Forum.

He said: “I am prepared to go into party primary with any of them. Remember that I defeated all of them before. So, this will not be an exception.

“Governor Akeredolu is more focused on delivering good governance to the people and preparing for the primary rather than dissipating energy trying to create problems in the Unity Forum.

“He is a politician that does not undermine anybody but allow things to take a natural course.

“The lesson from what is happening in the Unity Forum is that there is a limit to the speed of lie. Every lie has an expiry date. The limit of every lie is truth and conscience.

“There is none among those governorship aspirants that the governor had not had a personal encounter with in terms of conflicting relationship but they will always come together as leaders of the party and they will settle.

“We have an Olusola Oke there; we have Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham. Who, among them, will now make himself available to be used?

“In any case, they all know that the most unexpected person to strike a deal within that manner is Akeredolu because he won’t have time for that.”

Vanguard

