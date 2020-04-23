ONDO 2020: Akeredolu, Deputy governor’s face-off gets messier

Kindly Share This Story:

As governorship campaign video of deputy rents air

Party leaders consider deputy’s impeachment

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The behind the scenes face between governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his deputy Hon Agboola Ajayi took a new dimension as a campaign video jingle announced his governorship ambition on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, some chieftains of the party are muting the idea of the impeachment of the deputy governor but were yet to convince the governor and the state party chairman Ade Adetimehin.

The governor and Adetimehin have asked the party leaders making the moves to apply the brakes in the overall interest of the party in the state.

Reports had it that the governor and his deputy have irreconcilable differences which had deferred solution even with the intervention of Ekiti state governor, John Kayode Fayemi, and other Party chieftains within and outside the state.

The campaign video jingle showed the deputy governor exchanging banters with leaders of the party and was powered by Agboola Ajayi Grassroot Network AAGN and with the title ” ONDO 2020:- Hon Agboola Ajayi for Governor”

But in a swift reaction, the deputy governor had dissociated himself from the video jingle.

Agboola on behalf of his media aide, Babatope Okeowo in a statement in Akure said that ” Let it be made known that the Deputy Governor is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has not declared any governorship ambition

Okeowo said “The attention of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi has been drawn to a purported video where a campaign jingle with Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) logo was aired on his behalf.

“This is to let the general public know that this video which was poorly done did not emanate from the Deputy Governor of Ondo State neither did it have his support.

“Let it be made known that the Deputy Governor is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has not declared any governorship ambition.

“Recall that a WhatsApp’s group titled ‘Agboola Ajayi 4 Sure 2020’ was created last year by Omobone Tunde to champion the governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor.”

“The man in question has denied having anything to do with the WhatsApp’s group.

” The Deputy Governor has also said these characters who see blackmail and propaganda as legitimate tools would paste his governorship posters.

“This is clearly the handiwork of some character who is bent on creating disharmony in the political space of Ondo State.

“Once again, the Deputy Governor did not authorize the purported video or any poster that may emanate from these people,”.

Also, the state opposition Peoples Democratic Party in a swift statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye denied that the deputy governor was not a member of their party.

Akintoye said that ” Our party wishes to inform the general public that while we remain the viable platform for any qualified citizen to seek to contest for the post of Executive Governor of Ondo state, the incumbent Deputy Governor H.E. Mr. Agboola Ajayi is currently not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and so is not an aspirant on the platform of the PDP.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the series of online posts, comments, and posters alluding to Mr. Agboola Ajayi being an aspirant on the platform of the PDP.

Akintoye added that ” Please note, that if and when the Deputy Governor informs our party of his desires to join us and to contest with other very eminently qualified members for the position of a gubernatorial candidate, we shall inform the general public.

