Omeruo reveals why Eaglets stars fade in Europe

Kenneth Omeruo
Former Golden Eaglets player, Kenneth Omeruo has said that the country’s Under-17 players who excelled at the FIFA World Cup and made it to Europe often failed to shine because of bad choices they made.

Nigeria has won the FIFA U-17 World Cup five times but only hand full of the Eaglets stars make a good career out of their exploits at the tournament.

“I think one of the reasons, is bad decisions, as a young player you have to be ready and know that if you are not playing then the values go down,” he told www.brila.net.

Omeruo was in the class of the 2009 Golden Eaglets that reached the final of the   2009 FIFA U-17 world cup held in Nigeria. They lost 1-0 to Switzerland.

He added that “One thing I have always done is playing, I always wanted to play. It does not matter where, either at the club or going on loan, because if you are not playing, then it’s difficult for the national team to invite you base on fitness level.”

