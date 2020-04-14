Okowa’s aide threatens legal action against BEDC over burnt mansion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr. Victor Egbo, has threatened to drag the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to court over the inferno that engulfed his partial mansion at Ughelli.

The building located at the Upper Agbarho axis of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of the state, went up in flames last Saturday in what the owner said was caused as a result of a breech in public power supply.

Though several efforts to speak with the BEDC Public Relations Officer in charge of the area, Helen Ogagarue were fruitless at press time, Egbo accused an unidentified official of the company of being the brain behind his ordeal saying, “NEPA (BEDC) was the cause of the inferno that engulfed the building.”

He said: “One of their staff came to finger the transformer that morning and I believe what happened was that the staff mistakenly fused something that he wasn’t supposed to and that was what caused the power breach leading to the fire in the building.

“The BEDC Ughelli branch manager was around and he told me that he was not on duty when the incident occurred because he was on leave and someone else was holding forth for him and that he reach out to that person to find out who came to the transformer and on whose authority the person left the office to that transformer.

“But however, as at today, I have not heard from him (branch manager), but he was in the compound, saw the damage done, and knew that there was nothing to rescue in the house. I will be seeing my lawyer today to know my next line of action over the matter.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

