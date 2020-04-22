Okowa, Oborevwori, UPU mourn Bishop Emuobor

Kindly Share This Story:

…. Condole with CAN, family, Urhobo nation

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, have condoled the Christian community and the family of Bishop Diamond Emuobor. on the passing of a popular cleric.

Bishop Emuobor, who was Presiding Bishop, President and Founder of Trinity Gospel Mission, Ughelli until his death, on Saturday night was aged 76.

They described the death of the Bishop as shocking, adding that there was no report that he was sick before the incident.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, said Emuobor’s death was a huge loss to the Christian community in Delta and the nation.

He commiserated with the family, Christian Association of Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Okpe kingdom and the entire Urhobo nation on the demise of the renowned preacher.

Oborevwori on his part, said: “The news of the demise of our highly respected Bishop Emuobor came to me as a big surprise. His death is a huge loss not only to Okpe Kingdom, Urhobo Nation, Delta State but the entire country.

“The late Bishop Emuobor impacted many lives positively, he spread the message of God everywhere and won many souls for God. The late Bishop Emuobor will be missed greatly.

“May God give us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his soul eternal rest.”

Also, UPU (worldwide) in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Abel Oshevire said: “UPU deeply mourns the sudden passage into eternity of Bishop Emuobor.

“He was a passionate and selfless pan-Urhobo religious leader, father and true patriot. His love and activism for the Urhobo unity, peace, growth and development of the Urhobo Nation was unparalleled.”

