Okowa mourns ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the family, government and people of Oyo State on the passing of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN.

Akinjide, a former Minister of Justice during late Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s administration passed away on Tuesday at his Ibadan home in Oyo State. He was 89.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said Akinjide will be readily remembered for his famous “technical’’ submission which led to the resolution of the controversy surrounding the electoral victory of Alhaji Shagari and the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the 1979 Presidential Election.

He remarked that the deceased made outstanding contributions to the development of the country before, during and after serving as its chief law officer, adding that as President of the Nigeria Bar Association from 1970 to 1973, Akinjide served without blemish.

According to Okowa, it was under the watch of the legal icon as Minister of Justice that Nigeria reversed executions of armed robbers and abolished the Decree barring persons on exile from returning to the country.

“Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN, was one of the politicians of the pre-independence era, a First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Education and second republic Attorney General of the Federation. He contributed immensely to legal reforms and development of jurisprudence in Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, the government and people of Oyo State, the President and members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on the demise of the renowned lawyer and elder statesman.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant members of his family and colleagues

at the Bar, the fortitude to bear this loss,” he stated

