Okowa mourns Bishop Emuobor, condoles CAN

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday condoled the Christian community and Urhobo nation in Delta on the passing away of popular cleric, Bishop Diamond Emuobor.

Bishop Emuobor, who is Presiding Bishop, President and Founder of Trinity Gospel Mission, Ughelli, reportedly died on Saturday night at 76.

The Governor said that the renowned cleric’s demise was shocking because there was no report that he was sick before the incident.

He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, that Emuobor’s death was a huge loss to the Christian community in Delta and the nation, especially for his vibrant teachings and his wise counsels at all times.

He commiserated with the family, Christian Association of Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Okpe kingdom and the entire Urhobo nation on the demise of the renowned preacher.

The governor urged them to be consoled by the legacies of integrity and sound biblical teachings that the deceased espoused, working in the Lord’s vineyard until his final breathe.

He assured the family and the Trinity Gospel Mission of the support and prayers of his family, Delta Government and people of the state at this trying period.

“It is with great sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta commiserate with the Christian community, the Emuobor family and the entire Urhobo nation on the passing away of Septuagenarian cleric Bishop Diamond Emuobor.

“He was a strong voice in the Christian community where he bestrode like a colossus in God’s army, teaching the word of God without fear or favour.

“His death no doubt is a great loss not just to his family and the Trinity Gospel Mission but to our state and country nation. His teachings and support to governance will be evidently missed.

“I recall with gratitude his contributions to my election and his outstanding voice on national issues.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and members of Trinity Gospel Mission that the soul of the deceased repose peacefully and the family given the fortitude to bear his demise,” the governor said.

