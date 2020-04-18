Okowa mourns Abba Kyari, says ‘his death is a great loss’ to FG, condoles Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…condoles Buhari, his family

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, saying he was pained by the fact that the elder statesman died of the COVID-19.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Saturday in Asaba, described Kyari’s death as a huge loss to the Presidency and entire nation, considering his strategic role in the current administration.

While commiserating with the family, President Mohammadu Buhari and the entire Presidency, he urged them to be consoled by the legacies of integrity and capacity exhibited by the elder Statesman who was killed by the dreaded virus.

Okowa assured the President and the entire Kyari family of the support and prayers of his family, Delta Government and people of the state at this trying period.

The Governor said: “It is with great sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta commiserate with Mr President, the Kyari family and the entire Presidency on the passing away of octogenarian elder statesman, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“His death remains a great loss not just to his family and President Buhari’s administration, given his coordinating responsibilities to the President.

“Indeed, the late Abba Kyari was very supportive of the President and I can only imagine the grief and sorrow that has befallen our dear President on this loss.

“Mallam Kyari will be sorely missed by the Presidency and all those whose lives he had touched in several positive ways.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Buhari and entire Presidency that the soul of the deceased repose peacefully and the family gave the fortitude to bear his demise”.

