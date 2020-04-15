Okowa extols deputy, Kingsley Otuaro at 52

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent warm message of felicitations to his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, who clocks 52 years on Thursday, April 16.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Wednesday in Asaba, the governor extolled Otuaro for his contributions and motivational role in the ‘Stronger Delta’ vision of his administration.

He lauded the deputy governor for using his position as Chairman of Peace Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism in the state to ensure that there was relative peace for oil production activities.

According to the governor, it is in recognition of these roles that you were conferred with the Niger Delta Peace Ambassador Award 2019 by Daily Independent Newspapers Limited.

He described Otuaro as a loyal, dependable and trusted partner in the Stronger Delta vision, adding that Otuaro’s outstanding patriotism, humility and support to the administration stood him out as a good Peace Ambassador of not just the Niger Delta but the entire Nigeria.

Okowa said, “on behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my amiable Deputy Governor, a party stalwart and leader of inestimable value, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, on the occasion of your 52nd birth anniversary on Thursday, April 16.

“Your Excellency, your indefatigable role as the Deputy Governor of our dear state, Delta, has contributed to the remarkable and modest achievements recorded so far by our administration and I thank God.

“With your continued partnership and that of all Deltans, better days are indeed here for our people, because you have remained a worthy and dependable partner in our quest to ensure peace and security in our dear state.

“And, I must place it on record that you and your team in the Peace Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism in Delta State contributed largely to the peace we enjoy today in the oil and gas industry in the state.

“These all-important roles have contributed immensely to the remarkable achievements recorded by our administration.

“As you deservedly celebrate this year’s anniversary of your birth, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of service to God and humanity.”

