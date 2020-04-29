Okowa condoles with DSS boss, Bichi, over mother’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, on the death of his mother, Hajia Karimatu Abubakar, on Sunday.

Hajia Abubakar was 96 years and died in Bichi, Kano State.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor, described the late Hajia Abubakar as a God-fearing and hardworking woman, who brought up her children in high moral and religious standard.

He said that it was painful that she exited at these trying times, but urged the children, entire family and Bichi community to be consoled by the fact that she lived a worthy life.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with you, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, Director-General, Department of State Services on the unfortunate demise of your beloved mother, Hajia Karimatu Abubakar, whose sad demise occured on Sunday, April 26.

“Your beloved mother was an honest and hardworking woman, who worked so hard to raise you and your siblings in the fear of God and nurtured you to success.

“It is painful and regrettable that she died at this period and I am aware that her death has created a big vacuum in your family as she was a matriarch loved by many.

“May God comfort you and all members of your family and give you the fortitude to bear the loss,” Okowa stated.

