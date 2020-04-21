Okocha played like Platini, says former PSG coach

Kindly Share This Story:

Former PSG coach Philippe Bergeroo has declared that former Nigerian captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha was one of the best players he had ever worked with.

Bergeroo said Okocha who spent four seasons at PSG had ball vision just like former French captain Michel Platini a three-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Okocha was a good guy, the joy of living embodied, someone who had an exceptional peripheral vision, a bit like Platini,” Bergeroo told PlanetePSG.

“He knew where all the players were. In taking visual information, he was exceptional. “In the end, our relationships deteriorated. But I’m glad I had a player like that.”

Okocha scored 12 goals from 84 matches during time at PSG

