Ohafia killing: IGP orders redeployment of Abia police commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday ordered the deployment of Ms. Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police in Abia.

.A statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, said Agbede replaced Mr. Ene Okon who had been deployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, Okon’s redeployment followed the unprofessional conduct and misuse of a firearm by a policeman in Ebem Ohafia area of the state.

A trigger-happy policeman had on Friday killed one Ifeanyi Arunsi in Ohafia.

Irked by the unprovoked killing, some youths in the community set ablaze a police station and released the detainees.

They also destroyed a police patrol van and other properties belonging to the Force in the community.

The IGP, the statement said condemned the unfortunate incident, adding that it was glaring that the policeman was unprofessional in his conduct.

He also condemned the resort to self-help by some people in the area and the destruction of government property and operational assets of the police.

Adamu also constituted a Special Investigation Panel headed by Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the panel would carry out a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“The panel will review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage on the property,” the statement added.

