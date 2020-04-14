Ogun PDP suspends former chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, yesterday, suspended its former chairman, Mr. Adebayo Dayo, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Oyejide Sunkanmi, the party cited the refusal of Bayo Dayo to attend the party’s meeting despite being notified.

The statement reads: “At a meeting of the Ogun State Working Committee, OGSWC, of the PDP held at the State PDP Headquarters in Abeokuta on the 26th of March, 2020, attended by officers listed in the schedule hereto with their signatures affixed, concerning allegations of anti-party activities against Engr. Adebayo Dayo (erstwhile State Chairman), it was resolved as follows:

READ ALSO:

“Notwithstanding the refusal of Engr. Adebayo Dayo to attend this meeting after being duly notified of the convening of the meeting by 2/3 of the members of the OGSWC of our great party drawn from the three Senatorial districts, the PDP OGSWC, hereby, resolves to send its complaints of anti- party activities against Engr. Adebayo Dayo to the National Executive Committee of the party for disciplinary measures to be considered.

“Engr. Adebayo Dayo is hereby suspended for a period of one month from the date hereof in the first instance and thereafter until the National Executive Committee takes a decision regarding the allegations made by the PDP OGSWC against him.

“The State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Samson Kayode Bamgbose, is hereby authorised to act as State Chairman till the election of and handover to new officers of the Party at State level as scheduled.”

The resolution was signed by 10 members of the 14-member State Working Committee, who are more than the quorum required to pass any resolution.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: