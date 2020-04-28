Ogun donates patrol vehicles, motorcycles to security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government, Tuesday donated additional patrol vehicles and motorcycles through the State Security Trust Fund (OGSTF) to security agencies operating within the State.

Given out were 69 pick-up vans to the State Police Command, the QRS received 10, TRACE got 10 while the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps took delivery of two vans.

The State Government also donated five operational vehicles to the Nigerian Army, two to the NSCDC, two to the Department of State Services (DSS), one to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and five additional ones to the Police.

Also the services were given branded motorcycles to navigate peculiar terrains and neighbourhoods.

All the vehicles donated were equipped with information and communication gadget for intelligence gathering and to reach out to officers on outpost and assignments. The gadgets include, but not limited to sirens, telecoms equipment and crash helmets.

The distribution of these operational vehicles followed the procumbent of 100 patrol vans and 200 motorbikes by the State government in September 2019 for security agencies in the State to improve their patrol and response strength.

Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that this was in a bid to further empower all security agencies, who daily ensure the security of lives and property across the State, especially as the State battles the COVID-19 contagion.

All these, he said, are geared towards curbing crimes in the State, as there is no place for anything that would threaten the peace and safety of individuals and business across the State.

Vanguard

