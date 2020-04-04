Ogiemwonyi celebrates Oshiomhole at 68

Kindly Share This Story:

An All Progressives Congress Chieftain in Edo State, Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi has congratulated the National Chairman of the party, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole who clocked 68 today. He described the Initiator of One Man One vote as a Pathfinder and Leader of Leaders in a message signed by him.

The message read ” Happy 68th Birthday to our National Chairman, A pathfinder, A coach, mentor and Leader of Leaders, Comrade Adams Aliu Eric Oshiomhole. On behalf of My family, friends and Political Associate, I pray that whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever door you knock may it be open on your birthday and always. May the joy that you have spread in the past come back to you on this day. Another adventure filled year awaits you so wear a seat belt and be sure to enjoy the journey. Happy birthday”

It’s noteworthy that Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi recently joined the federal government in combating coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria by providing relief materials such as nose mask, gloves and sanitizers to the people in rural areas of Edo State who could not afford these protective products and appointed coordinators across the 18 local government area of Edo State to sensitise the rural Dweller on personal hygiene in efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

VANGUARD

