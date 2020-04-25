Oduduru: I won’t be at Tokyo 2020 as ‘passenger’

Kindly Share This Story:

Top Nigerian sprinter, Divine Odudru said he was putting up the best of preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games, despite the shift to next year following the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2019 Oduduru posted 9.86 in the 100m and 19.76 seconds an new national record in the 200m, but his story at the 2019 World Championships ended in disappointment.

READ ALSO:

“I seriously believe that with the way my season went last year that I am coming with the mentality of getting a medal,” Oduduru said.

“I don’t want to go to any competition to just register my presence.”

Oduduru said he was ready to compete but he clearly understood the reason for the postponement of the Games to 2021.

“People are dying every day,” Oduduru said. “What makes you an athlete is you being healthy.”

“I think I would’ve had much more to say of how it impacted me if I had already competed in my first competition before all of this happened,” Oduduru said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: