Breaking News
Translate

Odeli lauds Okowa’s decision on schools, face masks as Delta ease lockdown

On 1:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

David Odeli

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State Prince David Odeli, has commended  the directive of Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, that all public and private schools in the state should remain closed till Sunday May 31,  saying it is a smart move to protect pupils and students from the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Odeli who spoke on Tuesday in reaction to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s decision to relax the lockdown order in state, alligned with the state government that the four – week stay – at – home order declared by the governor since April 1, had helped to limit the spread of Coronavirus in Delta State.

The Tisun Community Scribe, commended Dr. Okowa administration’s resolve to commence the distribution of 1 million clothes facemasks in the first instance, to residents of the state from tomorrow, Wednesday April 29, urging Deltans to respect the state government’s decision to extend the suspension of  all conferences, sporting activities, conventions, recreational and cultural activities till May 31.

READ ALSO:IRDC Bid Opening: Planned projects’ll address communities’ demands — Odeli

While thanking the governor for partially lifting the ban on movements for economic and business activities to restart in the state, the community development advocate, opined that the distribution of food items to all the 270 wards in the state by the state government, mitigated the hardship the indigents and vulnerable people would have suffered as a result of the lockdown.

He enjoined Deltans planning burial and wedding ceremonies in the days ahead, to strictly obey the social distancing rule of 6 ft apart and maximum 50 persons in any occasion as announced by Governor Okowa, adding that the challenge of containing the spread of COVID – 19, is the responsibility of all.

Prince Odeli, also stressed the need for commercial tricycle, bus and taxi operators to abide by the directive of the governor as it affects the number of passengers they should be conveying per trip for now.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!