*Challenges mega-churches, mosques to extend helping hand to the poor

A former Commonwealth and British Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has advised athletes to keep themselves busy while in self isolation in order to remain in good during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the postponement of numerous sports events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Oboh said athletes and sports men generally must remain disciplined and dedicated to their private training schedules so that they won’t be caught unawares when they are called to resume from the long but unexpected break.

He opined that the cancellation of sporting events and the subsequent stay at home order placed on Lagos, FCT abd Ogun by the federal government was for the good of all.

“It is very sad to say but everybody is now a suspect,” Oboh said, adding that “both your sports opponent and even your team mates could be infected and you won’t know.”

The former WBA Continental light heavyweight champion welcomed the steps taken so far, by the various states and federal governments in combating and containing the virus in the country, calling on citizens to follow instructions by experts.

He spoke about the dangers of contracting the virus, saying, “the irony about this virus is, once contracted, it attacks the human organs, even if the person later recovers his/her organs might still not be 100 percent fit again.”

Oboh shared his thoughts on wealthy Nigerians and corporate bodies that have contributed enormously towards the fight against the deadly virus. “ Nigerians like Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Senator Ahmed Yinubu, Alhaji Abdul Sammad, the NNPC and many others. I hope the mega churches and mosques will also use this opportunity to express the love they have for the during this trying times.”

Vanguard

