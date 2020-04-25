Obaseki’s Chief of Staff resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has resigned.

It was gathered that his resignation is connected with the lingering crisis between the Governor and the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In his resignation letter dated 25th April 2020, Akerele said; “My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds.

“I am solid with His excellency Mr. Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo state. His mission and vision resonate with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given the opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.

“I thank his Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful. Amen.”

