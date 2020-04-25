Breaking News
Obaseki appoints Uzamere as Chief of Staff

On 9:15 pmIn Newsby
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his Chief of Staff.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

An investment banker, Uzamere, 38, is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

He has had stints with Lehman Brothers and South Grade Engineering, among others.

A thorough-bred professional, he had, before his appointment, served as Executive Assistant to Governor Obaseki.

