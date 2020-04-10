Obaseki applauds Buhari on pardon for ex-Bendel Gov Alli, Enahoro

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the presidential pardon granted to former Governor of old Bendel State, late Prof. Ambrose Alli and late Chief Anthony Enahoro, both illustrious sons of Edo State who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the governor deeply appreciates that the presidential pardon, which he had championed in the past few months, has finally been granted.

According to him, “When the governor graced the memorial service in honour of late Prof. Alli, he said that he had reached advanced stages of a move to secure a presidential pardon for Prof. Alli. It is delightful that the pardon has now been granted.

ALSO READ:

“What is also very pleasing is the fact that Chief Anthony Enahoro was also granted a presidential pardon. Chief Enahoro would always be remembered for his instrumental role in the ideation of what is Nigeria today.”

He said the state government would continue to sustain the legacies of late Prof. Alli and the noble ideals of Chief Enahoro, noting, “With Prof. Alli’s legacies serving as indelible examples of the kind of policies and programmes we are enacting in Edo State, the Obaseki-led administration is going to continue to place the common man at the centre of its policies.

“Chief Enahoro, on his part, also espoused ideals which we have anchored a number of our programmes, especially on the need for Edo people to chart the path of their destinies on their own terms.”

“The president’s gesture gives fillip to our desire to restore the golden age of development in the state and truly drive development that would better the life of the people in the state,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: