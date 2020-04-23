Obasanjo mourns Akinjide, describes him as legal titan, nationalist

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the death of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide.

President `Obasanjo in a letter stated how he received the news with deep shock, describing Chief Akinjide’s death as having robbed Nigeria of one of its best and brightest stars.

President Obasanjo also said: “The life of Chief Akinjide is really a testimony of great service built on hard work to his community, profession and fatherland.

“Chief Akinjide was a titan in the study and practice of the law as is evident from a stellar career spanning almost the entire spectrum of the legal profession.

“His life as a most cerebral legal luminary, a profound thinker, a well-informed writer, an astute administrator and a die-hard patriot and democrat, were most inspiring.”

ALSO READ: Lagos sees food delivery boom amid lockdown

He said “Chief Akinjide as a committed nationalist, his commitment to enthroning democracy in our dear country. His tenacity in the face of daunting odds and mortal risk to his life is very common knowledge.

Obasanjo said he’s thankful because Chief Akinjide lived to a ripe old age, where he served his community and nation with distinction. Stating that his life was that of great purpose, true service and solid accomplishments.

Akinjide passed on at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State at the age of 88. It was learnt that the legal luminary died around 1 am following complications in his protracted illness.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: